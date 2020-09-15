Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by trying these 8 traditional dishes

One way Texans can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is by trying traditional foods at locally owned businesses.

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15. It's a month where the contributions and influence of Hispanic culture are recognized and celebrated.

One way Texans can celebrate is by trying traditional Hispanic foods at locally owned businesses.

These restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area use a diverse palette of ingredients that they serve in their dishes.

Restaurants

Arepas at Casa Vieja: Arepas are cornmeal cakes that can be topped or filled with combinations of ingredients such as cheese, beans, meat, and vegetables.

Casa Vieja located in Carrollton serves authentic Colombian food and has a variety of arepas to choose from. These can be filled with brisket, cheese, fried pork skin, fried yucca, or fried plantains.

Ceviche at Lima Taverna: Ceviche is a seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish are marinated in a lemon or lime juice mixture.

Lima Taverna located in Plano serves a Ceviche Mixto appetizer that consists of white fish, shrimp, and calamari seasoned with red onions, fresh lime juice, cilantro, and sweet potato on a bed of lettuce.

Ceviche Mixto a la Taverna. Posted by Lima Taverna on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Empanadas at The Empanada Cookhouse: Empanadas are crescent-shaped pastries made of dough and are filled with a variety of ingredients.

The Empanada Cookhouse is located in downtown Dallas. They serve empanadas for every meal of the day, that are stuffed with breakfast foods and lunch meats such as beef, chicken, and pork. For a tasty dessert, they make empanadas filled with dulce de leche, Nutella, and more.

Horchata at CocoAndré Chocolatier: Horchata is a cinnamon-infused rice water drink.

CocoAndré located in Oak Cliff serves Horchata drinks mixed with various flavors, including matcha, espresso, strawberry, and prickly pear.

We heard that y’all love MATCHA! But you also love HORCHATA... So we are giving you life and giving you... Posted by CocoAndre Chocolatier on Friday, August 28, 2020

Mole Poblano at Coco's Fire & Ice: Mole Poblano is a dark red or brown sauce served over meat, traditionally with turkey or chicken.

Coco's Fire & Ice located in Bishop Arts serves a mole poblano dish that comes with chicken covered in mole sauce and Mexican rice.

Paella at Sketches of Spain: Paella is a rice dish that comes with meat, seafood, and vegetables.

Sketches of Spain located in Bishop Arts serves dishes of paella for one person or more.

Freshly made paella for 10 just picked up from our To-Go window. Whether is for one, ten or anything in between, we got... Posted by Sketches of Spain on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Pabellón at Zaguan: Pabellón criollo is a dish that includes rice, shredded beef, and stewed black beans.

Zaguan located in Oak Lawn in Dallas serves Pabellón Ropa Vieja which is a plate that comes with hand-shredded beef or chopped marinated chicken breast served with steam rice, black beans, and sweet fried plantains.

Pupusas at Casa Linda Salvadorian Cuisine: Pupusas are handmade corn tortillas usually filled with a blend of cheese, cooked pork meat, refried beans, or cheese.