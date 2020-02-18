DALLAS — FC Dallas announced Tuesday it is introducing new culinary options for its 25th Major League Soccer season, which starts Feb. 29 at Toyota Stadium against the Philadelphia Union.

According to the press release, fans will be able to experience new eats and drinks at Midfield Market, Crafty Cocktails, and several stands throughout the stadium that will be offering new menu items.

Check out the list below for the new tasting menu:

Lonestar Cheesesteak : Shaved sirloin, poblano chili, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and avocado crema on a freshly baked roll. (Philadelphia Union – February 29)

: Shaved sirloin, poblano chili, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and avocado crema on a freshly baked roll. (Philadelphia Union – February 29) Beef Short Rib Poutine: Crispy thick-cut fries, beef gravy, mozzarella cheese curds, braised short ribs, bell peppers and onions. (Montreal – March 7)

FC Dallas

Texas Tachos: Tater tot nachos, queso, jalapeño cheddar sausage, bacon, bell peppers and onions, chipotle ketchup. (FC Dallas)

FC Dallas

All-American Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and Lay’s potato chips.

All-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and Lay’s potato chips. Brisket Empanada: Empanada filled with brisket, refried beans, cheese and jalapeño ranch.

Empanada filled with brisket, refried beans, cheese and jalapeño ranch. Hot Cheetos Chili Pie : Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chili, cheese, elote and green onions. (Main Street Kitchen – Section 112)

: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chili, cheese, elote and green onions. (Main Street Kitchen – Section 112) Green Chili Chicken Mac and Cheese Bites (Burgers & Beer- Section 133)

FC Dallas

Hummus: Roasted red pepper and jalapeno hummus with crispy pita chips (Midfield Market)

BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich: Smoked turkey, creamy Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ sauce on a freshly baked brioche roll. (Burgers & More- Section 121)

FC Dallas

Vegetarian Burger: Meatless burger patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce on fresh baked brioche roll. (Stand 5 – Burgers & More)

Penalty Punch: Cherry limeade margarita made with Lunazul Tequila (Crafty Cocktails)

Click here for the complete list of new options at Toyota Stadium.

