Ice cream and waffles? You can get both at once at this new shop in Dallas

The new spot will open in Uptown on May 28.

DALLAS — It's been hot early this year in Dallas, and the streak of 90-degree days is just getting longer.

What better way to beat the heat than with a brand new ice cream spot to try? On May 28, Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffle shop, The Dolly Llama, will be opening its first location in Texas. And it'll be right here in Dallas.

The Dallas location will be located at 2817 Howell St. Suite 210 in Uptown. The ribbon-cutting for the store will be on May 26 and its grand opening is scheduled for May 28.

The Dolly Llama is known for serving up its Instagram-friendly scoops.

You can get these signature flavors in a waffle cone, as a shake, or as an OG liege waffles: Dolly's Dream, Sugar 'N Spice, Llama Gone Nuts and Party Animal. Check out their menu here online.

You can also build your own waffle bubble or OG liege waffles with an assortment of ice cream flavors, sauces and toppings.