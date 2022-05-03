How to get a free Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken this week in the DFW area

DALLAS — There are many things that could make someone's week, and we can all agree that free food is one of those things.
Chick-fil-A is making this week better for the Dallas-Fort Worth area by offering free Spicy Chicken Biscuits. They're available from May 2 through May 7 during restaurant hours a participating location.
The free Spicy Chicken Biscuit is Chick-Fil-A's way of saying "thank you" to the DFW area for their support.
All you've got to do is sign up or log in to your account on the Chick-fil-A app or online. You have to be in the DFW area when you sign in.
You should automatically get an offer under your "Rewards" tab that you can use during checkout at participating locations.
One free Chicken Biscuit will be offered per person.
“Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the DFW community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit,” said Michael Walkup, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A White Rock. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning.”