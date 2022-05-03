How to get a free Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken this week in the DFW area

A representative for Chick-Fil-A said the free chicken biscuit is the company's way of thanking DFW residents for their support.

DALLAS — There are many things that could make someone's week, and we can all agree that free food is one of those things.

Chick-fil-A is making this week better for the Dallas-Fort Worth area by offering free Spicy Chicken Biscuits. They're available from May 2 through May 7 during restaurant hours a participating location.

The free Spicy Chicken Biscuit is Chick-Fil-A's way of saying "thank you" to the DFW area for their support.

All you've got to do is sign up or log in to your account on the Chick-fil-A app or online. You have to be in the DFW area when you sign in.

You should automatically get an offer under your "Rewards" tab that you can use during checkout at participating locations.

One free Chicken Biscuit will be offered per person.