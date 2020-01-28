FORT WORTH, Texas — Truck Yard is a staple in Dallas’s Lower Greenville neighborhood and now the well-known bar will have a Fort Worth location.

The new location will be part of Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth at the corner of Prairie Vista Drive and Feather Grass Lane.

“I’d very much put Truck Yard in the same category as a Katy Trail Ice House where you’re meant to go sit outside, drink cold beer and just eat literally hand foods,” said Samuel Rhea, a development manager with Hillwood.

Rhea says the location will have more live music than the Dallas version, and the plan is to have it open in time for football season.

The bar will also include a "car kebab" where five cars will be stacked on top of each other, and a horse trailer will be converted into a mobile bar.

The company behind Truck Yard also runs Twisted Root Burger and Tacos & Avocados.

In addition to this news, the Fort Worth-based Heim Barbecue announced Monday it would soon be opening a Dallas location.

