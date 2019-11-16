DALLAS — As the temperatures drop and the holidays come into full swing, Dallasites are starting to stay indoors more because, well, winter is coming.

While it gets colder in the Lone Star State, what better place to stay inside and cozy up with a warm cup of coffee or tea than a café?

That’s why the Dallas Business Journal asked Yelp to compile a list of the top 15 coffee shops in the Dallas area.

As Dallas continues to grow and thrive, the coffee shops are multiplying, as well. Many of the coffee shops that made Yelp's ranking are naturally in Dallas' popular uptown and downtown neighborhoods.

The top 5 included:

· LDU Coffee, 2650 N. Fitzhugh Ave. #100

· Full City Rooster, 1810 S. Akard St.

· Palmieri Café, 920 S. Harwood St. #100

· Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, 819 Exposition Ave.

· La La Land Kind Café, 5256 Bell Ave.

You can see the complete top 15 rankings by clicking here.

Some of these coffee shops have some crossovers from our list last year. These coffee shops include Mokah Coffee, Stupid Good Coffee, Magnolias Sous Le Pont, Palmieri Cafe and Opening Bell Coffee.

