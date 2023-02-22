This San Antonio steakhouse concept is making its big North Texas debut

The new Grapevine location will be able to host private dining for business dinners, events and celebrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Another Brazilian steakhouse is on the horizon for North Texas.

San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha will debut its first Dallas-Fort Worth location in Grapevine on Feb. 25, the chain's fourth location overall.

“We pride ourselves on serving high-quality, exquisitely flavorful meats and are thrilled to give the community a truly traditional taste of Brazil,” João Carlos Ongaratto, owner of Chama Gaucha, said in a prepared statement. “Combined with curated cocktails and wine, excellent customer service and a sophisticated interior, we’re bringing a new and thrilling culinary experience to Grapevine."

Located off Highway 121, the restaurant will span 12,100 square feet and seat over 300 guests.

The Brazilian steakhouse will have similar operations to other Dallas Brazilian steakhouses such as 12 Cuts and Fogo de Chao and offer 12 types of meat served off a large skewer. Additionally, a salad bar will be offered as part of the dining experience, along with wine and cocktail menus.

Chama Gaucha will only be open for dinner. The Grapevine location will also host private dining for business dinners, events and celebrations.

"As a brand, we chose to open the newest Chama Gaucha restaurant in Grapevine because of its historical roots, vibrant community and central location to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," Lauri Brun, manager of Chama Gaucha Grapevine, told the Dallas Business Journal. "We’re grateful for the opportunity to give a true taste of Brazil to the amazing residents of North Texas and celebrate our churrascaria with all those who dine with us.”

Founded in 2008, Chama Gaucha currently operates locations in San Antonio, Houston and Chicago.