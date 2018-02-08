Did you know Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day? Mix up this refreshingly sweet watermelon mint sangria to celebrate the day or for your next summer soirée!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup packed fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • ½ cup white granulated sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 4 cups cubed ripe seedless watermelon, plus 1 cup
  • watermelon shaped into balls using a melon baller
  • 1 ½ cups dry white wine
  • 2 ounces cointreau
  • 2 limes
  • Pinch of salt
  • Ice
  • Mint

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan, add the chopped mint, sugar and water; bring mixture to a boil, until sugar is completely dissolved, about 3-4 minutes. Pour through a sieve, catching the mint leaves. Set aside.

Add the watermelon cubes to a blender and pulse until pureed. Using a sieve, strain the watermelon into a large pitcher. Add the minted simple syrup, white wine, cointreau, pinch of salt and juice from 2 limes. Mix and transfer to the refrigerator for 2-3 hours.

To prepare garnish, place watermelon balls and mint on individual skewers. Add ice to the glasses and pour sangria into each one. Serve immediately.

