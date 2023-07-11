Burger(less) King? Fast food chain sells massive cheese-only 'burger' in Thailand

The "Real Cheeseburger" has as many as 20 slices of American cheese, but no burger at all.

BANGKOK, Thailand — Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it calls the "Real Cheeseburger."

The burger has no meat. Instead, the bun is stacked with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

A Facebook post by Burger King Thailand said the menu offering was no joke.

"Not for fun, this is for real!" read the translated text.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.