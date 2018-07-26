BRENHAM, Texas – If you need something refreshingly good to help you through the heat of the summer, try the newest flavor from Blue Bell – Key Lime Mango Tart.

Key Lime Mango Tart is a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a luscious mango sauce swirl.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”

Key Lime Mango Tart is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

July is National Ice Cream Month and Blue Bell has been celebrating all month long with the return of several fan favorites, 12-pak Fudge Bars, along with Krazy Kookie Dough Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Ice Cream, both in the pint size.

“July is always an exciting month for us at Blue Bell because we get to celebrate ice cream,” Robertson added. “Each year we release a brand new flavor to recognize National Ice Cream Month, but this year we have also brought back some of our most popular items. It is a win-win for everyone!”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

© 2018 KHOU