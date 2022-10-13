This holiday flavor of Blue Bell ice cream has returned to shelves

TEXAS, USA — Jingle bells are getting louder as Christmas gets closer. And with the holiday season means Blue Bell holiday flavors.

The Texas ice cream company has released its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream. It returned to stores on Thursday.



"This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout," Blue Bell says.



It's available in the half gallon size while supplies last.