ARLINGTON, Texas — The AT&T Stadium has released a lineup of new foods that will fans will be able to get their hands on in just a few days.

The new items will be sold a general concession stands beginning Sept. 8, when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in their season opener.

The menu ranges from hand pies, burgers and even includes some vegetarian options for fans.

Here's a list of the new tasty foods:

Burger Hand Pie: Certified Angus patty, bacon, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack, cheese wrapped in buttery flaky pie crust.

Cowboys Cheesesteak Hand Pie: AT&T Stadium's famous signature cheesesteak of sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions, and secret cheesesteak seasoning and topped with hot white queso, enclosed in delicious, flaky pastry.

Vegetarian Bulgogi Hand Pie: Meat substitute bulgogi with caramelized kimchi, also wrapped in buttery, flaky pastry.

Korean BBQ Brat: Authentic pork Korean sausage with kimchi relish, garlic jalapeño aioli and fried onions.

Vegetarian Portobello Burger: A generous miso-rubbed Portobello mushroom cap topped with sliced avocado and cucumber carrot salad, served on a whole wheat bun.

Quinoa Salad: Protein-strong tri-color quinoa cucumbers, cherry tomato, yellow bell pepper, feta cheese, chickpeas, Kalmata olives and zesty vinaigrette.

Texas-Style Taco Salad: Taco seasoned shredded chicken, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onion, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Salad: Marinated chicken, grilled red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, yellow onion, avocado, cilantro.

California Turkey Wrap: Turkey, bacon, avocado, and yellow mustard in a jalapeño cheddar wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled chicken tossed in classic Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and romaine in a spinach wrap.

Protein Box: Carved roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, cheery tomatoes, cheese cubes and almonds.

Yogurt Parfait: Vanilla Greek yogurt layers with raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry compote and granola.

Fruit Cup: Sweet cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew and red seedless grapes.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich: A Texas classic for game day.

