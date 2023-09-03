Are liquor stores open on Labor Day?

For those looking to make a trip to their local liquor store on Labor Day, you could be in luck.

TEXAS, USA — For those looking to make a trip to their local liquor store on Labor Day, you could be in luck. Liquor stores will be open on the holiday.

In Texas, liquors are only closed on Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, according to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. If Christmas Day or New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, liquor stores will be closed the following Monday.

However, be sure to check your local store's hours of operation in case they have adjusted them for the holiday.

Which stores will be open on Labor Day?

Here are several of the major national retailers that will be open on Labor Day, either with regular or limited hours. As always, be sure to double-check your local store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open regular hours

Albertsons: Open regular hours (This includes Randalls and Tom Thumb locations under the Albertsons umbrella.)

Bass Pro Shops: Open regular hours

Best Buy: Open regular hours

Big Lots: Open regular hours

BJ's Wholesale: Open regular hours

Cabela's: Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but check local store's hours

CVS: Most stores will be open at regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Lion: Open regular hours

Gordon Food Service: Open regular hours

Home Depot: Most stores open regular hours, but some may close early. Check the local store's hours.

Kohl's: Open regular hours at most locations

Kroger: Store hours vary by location (This includes grocery stores under the Kroger umbrella, including QFC, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Gerbes and others)

Dollar General: Open regular hours, which vary by location

JCPenney: Open regular hours

Lowe's: Most stores will open at their regular time but close early. Check your local store.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open regular hours

Macy's: Open regular hours

Petco: Open, but some locations may close early.

Publix: Open regular hours

Safeway: Open regular hours

Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, some locations may be closed

Target: Open regular hours

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations open regular hours, but check local stores

Whole Foods: Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location

Here's a list of what is closed on Labor Day:

Post Office: As is the case with all federal holidays, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

Stock market: The New York Stock Exchange observes U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

Government offices: State, local and federal offices are closed on Labor Day.