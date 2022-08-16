'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

The restaurant is known for its signature "Original Po'Boy," with ham, German salami, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, pickles, and chow-chow on baked bread.

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed.

The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.

The owners announced the closure on Facebook on Monday.

"With sad news we shut down our operation at Antoine’s after about 42 years. Maria and I want to thank you all for those beautiful days and years. Will Miss You all," the business said to its Facebook page.

Antoine's made a name for itself with its signature "Original Po'Boy," with ham, German salami, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, pickles, and chow-chow on bread baked in-house.

According to CultureMap, the owners plan to retire.

After announcing the shop's closure, longtime customers lamented in their memories of Antoine's delicious sandwiches.

"My dad ate there from your inception and even after he moved to Colorado he brought us there every vacation! He and 2 more generations of our family have enjoyed your delicious food and wonderful family from day one, THANK YOU FOR THE MEMORIES!!!," one commenter said.

"Oh my! Congrats on you and Maria retiring. I will miss those sandwiches! I've been going there since the early 70's. I wish I had a way to help keep you open. Was dropping there each time I went to the boat show. I'm now living up on Texoma and was nearby a month ago and had to wait for y'all to open. Bought 3 Supremes for the ride home. Enjoy retirement. Well deserved. Gonna truly miss you," added another longtime customer.

CultureMap reported the sandwich shop's last day of business was Saturday, Aug. 13.