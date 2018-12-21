Tis the season for friends, family, and a delicious glass of eggnog! Don't make the mistake of serving a store-bought variety. This festive holiday cocktail is actually quite easy to prepare, and you'll love this recipe — it adds a little spice with the addition of star anise and cinnamon. Bottoms up! Cheers!

Star Anise and Cinnamon Infused Eggnog Recipe

Makes 1½ quarts

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (480 mL) half & half

1 cup (240 mL) heavy cream

2 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

4 egg yolks

½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

¾ cup (180 mL) bourbon

4 egg whites

¼ tsp (1.25 mL) cream of tartar

freshly grated nutmeg (garnish)

DIRECTIONS

Place half & half, cream, star anise, and cinnamon stick into a saucepan and simmer. Once mixture has come to a simmer remove from heat and cover. Allow to steep for 30 minutes.

Pour mixture into a bowl over an ice bath and allow to cool completely.

Place the egg yolks and sugar into a clean mixing bowl and mix together using a hand mixer until the mixture turns a pale yellow, about 3 minutes. Stir in the infused cream mixture and bourbon until fully incorporated. Set aside.

Pour egg whites and cream of tartar into a clean mixing bowl and whip (using a clean hand mixer) until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into the yolk mixture until fully incorporated and chill until ready to use.

