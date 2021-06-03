LIST: Parents guide to Spring Break during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Spring Break 2021 coincides with changing guidelines in Texas. Here's a list of activities you can do with your kids around North Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Spring break plans may not come easily, following recent changes to statewide COVID-19 policies.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas’ mask mandate would be lifted and businesses could reopen at 100 percent capacity on March 10, but families shouldn't expect a mask-free spring break at all North Texas attractions.

Six Flags Over Texas

You'll still need to make a reservation online and masks will be required for guests older than 2, according to Six Flags Over Texas spokesperson Brad Malone.

An update for our guests. pic.twitter.com/4evhPBkGI5 — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) March 4, 2021

"While we are able to operate at full capacity, we are still going to be implementing the safety protocols that we’ve had in place," Malone tells WFAA. "To make sure that the experience that our guests have is safe as well as enjoyable.”

Dallas Zoo

Masks will be required for guests 10 and older.

"After careful consideration, the Dallas Zoo has made the decision to maintain the successful safety protocols we have had in place since last May," according to a Facebook post.

Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo will continue to require online reservations. A spokesperson said the zoo will strongly urge guests to wear masks, but stopped short of saying they would be required.

Perot Museum

The Perot Museum in Dallas says face coverings are required for all guests ages 3 and older, and social distancing is encouraged throughout the museum.

Dallas Mavericks

If you’re planning to take the kids to a Mavs game, think again. They’re still closed to fans, despite the governor's announced changes.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are limiting attendance to 4,200 fans and they’ll still have to wear a mask.

Emily Youree runs Fort Worth Moms a popular resource for families looking for ways to have fun in the sun after a difficult winter.

“Kids have really gone through a big trauma over the last few months," Youree said. “Moms are kind of wrestling with the decision of what’s best and what does that look like as we enter spring still in a pandemic.”

Youree said while no one solution is right for all families, she's optimistic.