DALLAS — After analyzing data from the 100 largest U.S. cities, SmartAsset has compiled a report detailing the top 25 cities where families are having more kids.

Five cities in Texas were among the top 25, these include Arlington, Corpus Christi, Houston, Irving and Lubbock. Three of the cities made the top 10.

To compile the list, SmartAsset used Census Bureau data from both 2013 and 2017.

SmartAsset analyzed six key metrics for the rankings: the percentage of households with one or more people younger than age 18; the five-year change in the percentage of households with one or more people younger than age 18; percentage of the population who are children; the five-year change in the percentage of the population who are children, the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months and the five-year change in the percentage of women who gave birth in the past 12 months.

SmartAsset ranked Arlington and Irving at Nos. 4 and 12 respectively.

Irving came in fourth for number of households with children with 41.4 percent and Arlington was close behind seventh with 38.2 percent.

In terms of a five-year change, Irving had the second-highest positive change with 3 percent – only Orlando had a higher change with 4.4 percent. Arlington also had positive growth, but only 0.8 percent.

Both Irving and Arlington were among the top five for having the highest population of children with 30.5 percent and 30.2 percent respectively.

From 2013 to 2017, Irving once again came in second with a positive growth rate of 1.5 percent for children population. Arlington had a negative change of 0.2 percent.

