Dallas organization hosting free drive-thru photo shoots for Father's Day

The "He's My Hero" drive-thru photo shoot experience is for fathers, father figures and their kids.

DALLAS — If you're having trouble coming up with gift ideas for dad, what about capturing the bond between father a child with a free professional photo shoot?

This Saturday and Sunday, staff and volunteers at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will host "He's My Hero," a drive-thru photo shoot experience for fathers, father figures and their kids.

Trina Terrell, who oversees the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, has been working with her team to pull off this huge project for nearly two weeks.

"We want to give them those moments to cherish," Terrell said.

The drive-thru photo shoot is designed with social distancing in mind. Photographers will stay six feet or more back and will email the best photo to families after the shoot.

Melissa Cullen is one of several photographers volunteering her time and skills to help families capture those special moments.

"Photography is something I just love and I can't think of a better project to be a part of," Cullen said.

And there is incentive to be sign up soon. The first 100 men to sign up will also get a free suit through the non-profit's "Suit Up" program, along with a free grooming experience. The Potter's House has also pledged to donate food items to families in need.

"Really this day is for the families. We want them to feel special and have these memories to keep," Terrell said.

To register, families need to sign up at markcubanheroescenter.org or click here. The deadline is Friday morning and the photoshoots will take place Saturday and Sunday.