Friday July 20

Garden Gigs at the Arboretum

Sam Smith at the American Airlines Center

Bazzi at House of Blues

Ink Masters Tattoo Expo

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History: Science on Tap

Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018

Saturday July 21

STEM in the park Dallas

Christmas in July: Bishop Arts District

North Texas Comic Book Show

I love the 90's Bash in Uptown

Sunday July 22

Shawn Mendes at the American Airlines Center

Pix in the plaza at Alamo Drafthouse

© 2018 WFAA