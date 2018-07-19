Thinking about a trip to the Dallas Zoo? Besides the triple digit heat, Thursday couldn't be a more wallet-friendly day for you and your family.

Admission is only a buck per person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for The Dallas Zoo's annual "Dollar Day" promotion.

The zoo says they expect high temps, big crowds but lots of fun.

Dollar Day is the zoo's way of saying thank you to the community for their year-long support. On their website, they've posted a survival guide for the day.

GET HERE EARLY. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and gates at 9 a.m., but lines will begin forming at the entrances well before that.

TAKE THE DART RED LINE RIGHT TO OUR DOOR. Parking is limited, and with the attendance we expect on Dollar Day, public transportation is such a great alternative to driving personal vehicles.

COME WITH A PLAN. Take a look at a map of the Zoo before you come and figure out your plan for the day. Consider which half of the Zoo you want to visit first: Wilds of Africa (hippos, giraffes, elephants, lions, Gorilla Trail) or ZooNorth (Children's Zoo, reptiles, tiger, monkeys, etc.). Also consider which keeper chats you want to attend and which Wonders of the Wild show you want to catch. At 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m., you can experience our interactive 20-minute wildlife show in ZooNorth.

PREPARE FOR THE WEATHER. The forecast calls for sun, with temps over 100 degrees. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen and to stay hydrated throughout the day!

PACK YOUR PATIENCE . The Zoo is going to be crowded. This day is always one of our busiest. Please be patient if you encounter lines and please be nice to your fellow visitors.

SPEAK UP IF YOU NEED HELP. If you have a question, problem, or just need directions, please find a uniformed staffer and ask for help. We're here to make sure you have the best experience!

Food will be available at the zoo for purchase as well. $2 hotdogs, chips and soda as well as water for $1.

