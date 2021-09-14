Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

WFAA has compiled a list of events taking place throughout the month to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in North Texas. WFAA has compiled a list of events taking place throughout the month.

Since 1988, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is observed as National Hispanic Heritage Month. The first observation of Hispanic Heritage was in 1968 and was a weeklong observation. It was extended into a month-long celebration in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

According to the U.S. Census, the Latino population grew 23% between 2010 and 2020. At least 62.1 million individuals identify as Latino.

Dallas

Texas LatinX Pride Fest 2021

This festival is a one of a kind in North Texas, contributing to the unification of the Latinx LGBTQIA+ community and its supporters within Dallas County, as well as surrounding counties and beyond. The festival attracts its target audience through entertainment that caters to this community and its supporters, which includes local live bands, popular reality TV performers, music, dancing, food vendors, artwork displays, retail and more.

When: Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75219.

Mexican Rodeo Celebration

Buy Mexican Rodeo Celebration tickets to see rodeo riders compete at the arena live and in-person on Sun, Sep 26, 2021 at State Fair of Texas Fairgrounds in Dallas, TX. Go here to get tickets.

When: Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fair Park. 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75210.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park will kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 15

Where: Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

Time: Fiesta Latina with Social Joy, 7 - 7:45 p.m.

Yoga with Stefanie, 8 - 8:45 p.m.

More events at the park

Experience the variety and richness of Hispanic culture during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. Art, music, history, cooking, trivia, dance - there's something for everyone! September's programs include:

Sept. 15 at noon - Jeopardy: Latinx History

Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.- Bilingual Storytime / Hora de Cuentos

Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.- Like Abuela Made: a bilingual cooking series

Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.- Migration: The Latinx Community in Dallas

Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.- Dance Your Way Around Latin America

Click here to check out the full schedule of events!

Nuestro Oak Cliff photography exhibit

Admission is free to this photography exhibit called "Nuestro Oak Cliff." In partnership with the Latino Cultural Center, the Dallas Mexican American Historical League presents photography that shows the neighborhood's transition throughout its history.

When: Sept. 23 - Oct. 16. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas, TX, 75204.

Dallas - District 5

Virtual Hispanic Heritage Kickoff will feature the talents of local artists and community members.

When: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Streamed Live on: Facebook.com/DallasCityCouncilDistrict5

Dallas Hispanic Bar Association

The Dallas Hispanic Bar Association is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Adelfa Callejo Legacy Panel: A Pioneer in the Dallas Hispanic and Legal Communities.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

The Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico is hosting virtual events this week.

Sept. 15: Folktale from Mexico at 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/anmbf

Sept. 18: Intro to dance from Mexico - El Son de La Negra at 2 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/anmbf

Bomba en la Plaza

As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Bombazo DWF is having a weekend full of events for the community. Bomba is a traditional dance from Puerto Rico which originated from African slaves centuries ago. Bomba is still practiced on the Island and all over the United States.

Event entrance is free.

Sept. 17 – 19 in the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204.

Sept. 17 @ 7:30 p.m. - Bomba Classes. Dance and music (step by step and the instruments)

Sept. 18 @ 7:30 p.m. – Live concert: La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón and Pleneros 100x35 (traditional music and dance performers).

Sept., 19 @ 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. – Event concludes.

Cara Mía Theatre

Cara Mia Theatre presents "Latinidades: A festival of Latinx Theatre," a peek into Cara Mía Theatre’s 25-year residency at the Latino Cultural Center.

When: Sept. 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Where: Cara Mía Theatre Co., 3630 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75219.

Admission is free. RSVP’s are required. Link: www.caramiatheatre.org/latinidades

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stockyards

When: Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards

The Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District is celebrating with special events including a Celebration Parade featuring dancing horses following the 11:30 a.m. cattle drive; food; live music throughout the district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a special event titled “Mexico in Our Blood,” a two-hour equestrian spectacular in Cowtown Coliseum featuring Rancho Cortijo, Caballos Balidores, Escaramuza, Charros, Folklorio, Mariachis and more from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to wear traditional costumes.

Fort Worth Rose Marine Theater

Artes de la Rosa proudly presents this special one night only of "An Evening with Carlos Santos."

When: Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Rose Marine Theater

Carlos is a Puerto Rican actor and comedian best known for playing Chris Morales in the Netflix original series, “Gentefied.” Please join us for a special screening of “Gentefied” followed by a one-on-one conversation with Carlos Santos. This is a free event however RSVP is required. CDC guidelines observed.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+, $6 for children 6-15 and free for those under 5. Free admission with an annual membership.

Weekend 1: Oct. 1-3

To kick off Celebramos, members and VIP guests are invited to attend an artist night featuring Juan Velazquez. Mariposa Market, a local artisan market, will be held October 2 where ballet folklorico dancing and food trucks will await guests.

Weekend 2: Oct. 8-10

Starting the weekend off with a Hispanic themed After Hours in the Garden, guests can enjoy several unique events this weekend. From shopping in our Fall Plant Sale to dressing up as Frida for a Fridamania Caza Azul Party, ending with a performance from the Fort Worth Opera of “Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World.”

Weekend 3: Oct. 15-17

Families are welcome to attend our family movie night featuring Coco, as well as an Education Day with several activities throughout the day, including a Storytime, a documentary screening, and an artist talk with Juan Velazquez.

Weekend 4: Oct. 22-24

FWBG|BRIT sponsors are invited to a VIP Garden Party: Celebración del Jardín held in their honor on October 21. Guests interested in a unique shopping experience are invited to our Hispanic Artisans’ Fair, with over 35 vendors throughout the Garden.

Weekend 5: Oct. 29-31

Celebrate Halloween weekend with a Hispanic flair. Dress up in your best skull costume for a Day of the Dead Street Party.

Weekend 6: Nov. 5-7

Join us for Tacos in the Garden to end our Hispanic Heritage celebration with a bang - this street taco festival will include 8-15 taco vendors and margaritas.

Oak Cliff

Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts and Latino Cultural Center

When: Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Latino Cultural Center at 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas, TX. 75204

Tickets · $5 suggested donation

"You're invited to Canto y Grito - Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy poetry and the ceremonial cry for independence. There will also be performances by Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas, Evelio Flores' danza Azteca, Deejay Brandon Ephocha, and Mariachi Lone Star. Food vendors & Exhibitors."

Cedar Hill

Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration hosted by Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar Hill.

When: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15

Where: Highlands South Park, 225 S. Cannady Drive

"Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with us at Highlands South Park in Cedar Hill (225 Cannady Dr.) and enjoy special performances, crafts, music, and more!"



