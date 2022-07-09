Swiping right for too long can lead some to give up on looking for love.

HOUSTON — Why are dating apps leaving some users burnt out and tired of looking for love?

Tinder turns 10 this month and while the dating app has produced plenty of happy couples, more and more singletons are deciding to swipe left on dating apps altogether.

The New York Times reports a growing surge of online dating burnout. Singles Reports, a data analytics company, found that nearly 80% of 18 to 54-year-old users reported emotional fatigue from online dating.

Users also report that it’s not just burnout that’s bothering them. A recent Pew Research survey found that 35% of online daters had received unwanted sexually explicit messages or images, while 37% had people continue to message them even after being told they weren’t interested.

The Times reports there are strategies for dating in the digital age. Recommendations include backing away from the binging.

Once you feel a connection with a handful of people, stop and explore if those connections are real instead of continuing to swipe.