Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual events in D-FW

Learn about the traditions of various Latin countries during from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DALLAS — National Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins on Sept. 15, but beginning Sept. 12 there will be events to initiate the monthlong celebration.

Due to COVID-19 many of the events planned will take place virtually, but at least one will take place outdoors.

RELATED: A look at the history of National Hispanic Heritage Month in the US

September 12

Hispanic Heritage Month & Quinceañera Fashion Show

10 a.m.

For the third year the Dallas Arboretum presents the Quinceañera Fashion Show and kicks-off Hispanic Heritage month.

México Music & Dance

11 a.m.

Learn about the traditions in Mexico from dance, song and more.

September 15

Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month

11 a.m.

The City of Dallas kicks-off the celebration with online performances and art exhibit by local artist.

Mexico’s Independence Day

6 p.m.

The Consulate of Mexico celebrates Independence Day with the traditional Grito via Facebook.

September 19

Latino Heritage Virtual Concert

7p

DeSoto Parks and Recreation presents Havana NRG.

This will be updated with new events as WFAA learns of them.