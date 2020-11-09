Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual events in D-FW

DALLAS — National Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins on Sept. 15, but beginning Sept. 12 there will be events to initiate the monthlong celebration.
Due to COVID-19 many of the events planned will take place virtually, but at least one will take place outdoors.
September 12
10 a.m.
For the third year the Dallas Arboretum presents the Quinceañera Fashion Show and kicks-off Hispanic Heritage month.
11 a.m.
Learn about the traditions in Mexico from dance, song and more.
September 15
11 a.m.
The City of Dallas kicks-off the celebration with online performances and art exhibit by local artist.
6 p.m.
The Consulate of Mexico celebrates Independence Day with the traditional Grito via Facebook.
September 19
7p
DeSoto Parks and Recreation presents Havana NRG.
This will be updated with new events as WFAA learns of them.