Ring of Hope has been changing lives in North Texas for years, one round at a time. And its mission is growing.

The nonprofit uses boxing combined with mentorship to empower young men and women in some of North Texas’ roughest neighborhoods, Founder Steven Bolos explained.



“The goal is really about being well-rounded," he said. "Yes, you will learn to box, but you’ll also learn self-respect, accountability, respect for your parents and the importance of good grades."



Ring of Hope has been successful in achieving those goals— it is now in the process of opening its third gym in North Texas.

Young men and women come in everyday after school to work with professional coaches and volunteers who focus on improving their life skills just as much as their right hooks and jabs.



Dylan Sanders started the program over a year ago and said it has changed his life.



“I just feel more confident in myself in the ring and just as myself,” he explained.

Other gyms across the country want to replicate the program and its success in their own communities, Bolos said. So he and his team have created a template of lessons, curriculum and even logistics of how to compensate volunteers and negotiate rent to help others follow in their footsteps.



“We’ve really gotten it down to a science here, and now we can share that,” Bolos said.



Ring of Hope is also getting attention from some of boxing’s biggest names.

Last week, boxing icon Evander Holyfield attended the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser to support his son who was boxing in the event, as well as tRing of Hope's mission.



“It just makes us happy that people see the value in what we’re doing,” Bolos said.



With countless victories here in North Texas, the Ring of Hope team is excited to see what the next round brings for their mission. To find out more about the organization, click here.

