PEARLAND, Texas — A video sent in to the KHOU 11 newsroom on Tuesday might just make your skin crawl.

Ring, the popular surveillance company, sent us video of a snake slithering across a Pearland homeowner's door.

The large brown snake went across the door, over the camera and into a bush in front of the door.

The homeowners said they think it was a rat snake.

They also said they did not disturb the snake in hopes it would slither away on its own.

All snake videos on this page provided by Ring

