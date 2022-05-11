Here's how to track sharks swimming near the Texas coast

OCEARCH tags animals during their expeditions as part of their conservation and public safety efforts.

TEXAS, USA — If you're heading to the Texas coast this summer, you might have some shark concerns.

Fortunately there's a website that has tracked and tagged more than 400 sharks and counting.

The group OCEARCH is a data-centric, non-profit organization that's doing research to collect data for conservation and public safety.

OCEARCH has tagged approximately 432 animals over 43 expeditions since starting their mission in 2007.

The tracking feature on their website allows you to see where sharks are and which ones are actively pinging. The trackers ping when the sharks are found and can be picked up by satellite.

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says about 40 different shark species swim the 367 miles of Texas coastline.

Closer to Houston, three sharks have pinged since being tracked, including "Fast Ball." The mako shark last pinged April 1 near Matagorda Bay.