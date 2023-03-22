Guess who's coming to dinner? Galveston ghost crab devours Portuguese man o' war

If you don't get stung, don't worry. The ghost crabs have your back!

GALVESTON, Texas — Thinking of heading to the coast? If you're driving to Galveston as the weather warms up, we have a warning for you.

Portuguese man o' war, which are known for their brutal stings, continue to wash ashore on Galveston Island.

Their blue coloring makes them hard to spot on the beach and in the water until their stinging tentacles send an instant, painful signal that they're there. If you don't get stung, don't worry. The ghost crabs have your back!