Dallas Zoo searching for pied crow named Onyx that flew away during training session

The zoo said Onyx is part of its animal ambassador team and flew off course during a training session Saturday morning.

DALLAS — A bird from the Dallas Zoo has flown away and the facility needs the public's help in finding him.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the zoo tweeted that a pied crow from its animal ambassador team named Onyx flew off course during a training session.

He was last seen near the Bishop Arts District. "Our staff is widening the search, but we need your help," the zoo said.

Zoo staff said Onyx looks like a common black crow, but he has distinctive white coloring on the front of his chest.

The zoo also said that he can say several words including "Hi, hiya, and hi Onyx." The pied crow is very friendly and loves people, so it's likely that he may try to approach someone, staff said.

"If you see him, please do not attempt to gain control of him on your own," the zoo asked.

Staff urged if anyone spots Onyx, that they contact the zoo with their location as soon as possible so that they can follow up and bring him home safely.