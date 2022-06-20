An officer came to the rescue of a 4-legged furry friend, rescuing it from a storm drain.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If cats have nine lives, then this tiny kitten just used up one of them!

A four-legged feline was rescued in Florida by Clearwater Police after it somehow made it's way into a storm drain. This little guy was saved by Officer Krolick and Officer Durrance, with the help of some firefighters.

It's nice to know that first responders are there to lend a helping hand.

