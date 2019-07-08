BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — More than 100 animals that were seized last week from a residence in Balch Springs will stay with the SPCA of Texas.

The discovery of the animals stemmed from an odor complaint made on the house in July.

When animal control officers went to the residence they found evidence of cockfighting, including short knives known as "slashers," wax string, leather straps, transport boxes and sparring muffs. Animal control then alerted local law enforcement, who obtained a seizure warrant.

This led to officers seizing 176 animals from the residence.

The SPCA of Texas took custody of 111 hens, 31 roosters, 10 chicks, nine puppies, seven pheasants, six dogs, one peacock and one kitten.

Investigators say none of the animals had access to water and only a few had food or shelter. Some of the dogs were found in a "feces-filled garage" while others were found in pens, police say.

In the civil custody hearing Wednesday, the owner of the Balch Springs residence agreed to relinquish custody of the animals to the SPCA of Texas. Staff members will now evaluate each animal one by one.

Police plan to file criminal charges in the case.

