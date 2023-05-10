Missing monkey captured on Indy's east side after night on the loose

"That was more than enough monkey business for us," IMPD posted on social media Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a night on the run, a patas monkey named Momo is back with his owner.

IMPD confirmed Momo was captured Thursday morning after the monkey went in a vacant house under construction.

"That was more than enough monkey business for us," IMPD posted on social media, thanking the public for its assistance.

13News spoke with the brother of Momo's owner, who confirmed the monkey is healthy and came right to him when Momo saw his toy and blanket.

Momo is currently in the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services and will be evaluated by veterinarians at the Indianapolis Zoo.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, IMPD and IACS advised anyone who had direct contact with the monkey to contact the Marion County Public Health Department due to concern for diseases directed to humans.

IMPD confirmed they've dealt with Momo on one other occasion when he escaped in July.

According to IMPD, the monkey's owner could face charges or citations because Momo chased and approached people in a menacing manner.

IACS confirmed people do not need a permit to own a patas monkey.

The escape saga began Wednesday evening when IMPD said officers were helping IACS officers in locating the monkey in the 500 block of Ironridge Court, near Mitthoefer Road and East Prospect Street.

Police said they received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said the monkey was last seen at the entrance of the neighborhood where the search is occurring, though police did not know when that sighting happened.

An officer told 13News at the scene the monkey escaped from a house near Mitthoefer Road and Prospect Street, about a half-mile from where the search was taking place.

Then on Thursday morning, IMPD and IACS responded to the 10000 block of Ironway Drive, near Mitthoefer Road and East Prospect Street, on reported sightings of the missing monkey in a wooded area.

Momo even ran past 13Sunrise reporter Samantha Johnson and photographer Drew Schuller.

Not long after that sighting, police reported Momo was back in the custody of its owners.

IMPD said people who called 911 Thursday morning after seeing Momo helped in capturing him.

More about the monkey

13News anchor Scott Swan reached out to the Indianapolis Zoo for more information about the monkey.

A zoo spokesperson told 13News patas monkeys are commonly found on the grasslands of Africa.

They typically stand 16 inches to 30 inches tall at the shoulders when standing on all fours and are well-known as the fastest primate on land, capable of running over 30 mph.

The spokesperson said Momo was "likely confused and stressed." The zoo encouraged anyone who spotted the monkey to not approach it, but instead call IMPD immediately and let a professional deal with it.