FORT WORTH, Texas — No date for valentine’s Day? No problem.

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is offering anyone the opportunity to take an adoptable pet home overnight through its Valentine’s Shelter Dog Slumber Party.

Volunteers can stop by the animal shelter between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the 4900 block of Martin Street. The staff has waivers on-hand so you don’t have to be registered to participate.

Along with the adoptable pet, the animal shelter will send you home with a leash and a collar, a bag of food, a toy and a report card, for you to fill out.

Cupid the puppy

WFAA

If you and your Valentine’s slumber party date make a love connection, it could be the first step to adoption. If not, bring the animal back along with the report card.

Describing your experience and the animal’s behavior will help staff better understand what kind of family will be the best fit.

Click here for all the details.

More on WFAA: