Two people were charged with abandoning 14 horses near Topsey, TX in August. Now, the horses are getting a second chance thanks to a Central Texas rescue.

SALADO, Texas — Seven horses who were rescued after an animal cruelty case in Coryell County are now on the path to recovery, thanks to a Central Texas nonprofit.

Two people were arrested in August on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning 14 horses near Topsey, Texas. Three horses were reportedly found dead on the property, but 11 of the horses were rescued and expected to survive.

Four of the horses have since been adopted, but the remaining seven are also getting a second chance at a rescue center in Salado, Texas.

CenTex Equine Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit that focuses on neglected performance horses. They now have the task of getting seven of the horses back to health.

"You can tell they've been through a little bit trauma and that's probably because they knew a good life," said Brittany Janes, co-founder of the nonprofit. "They knew performance world, they knew what it was like to be a top notch broodmare, and barrel horse and a ranch horse. They knew what it was like to be worked or to have a job."

Janes said they arrived to her ranch in early September in "rough shape." Bones were visible and she could tell they hadn't been properly groomed or fed for months.

Rescue update! The girls have been here 6 days. 4 have gotten their teeth done, 5 have gotten their feet trimmed. Their... Posted by CenTex Equine Rescue & Rehab on Sunday, September 10, 2023

The horses have only been at the rescue for a few weeks, but are already doing much better. Janes said the rescue is raising money to help cover the costs of treating the horses. Janes says every dollar helps and is greatly appreciated.

"They're all expected to make it," Janes added. "Even the worst ones are healthy, as healthy as they can get and we'll just keep playing it day by day."

CenTex Equine Rescue and Rehab has started a Donorbox fundraiser to raise money for the horses' recovery. A link to donate can be found here.

