Hope the Gorilla died suddenly overnight Monday, a Facebook post from the Dallas Zoo announced.

Hope was a 23-year-old western lowland gorilla. The zoo said Hope and other gorillas there had been having mild gastrointestinal problems, which staff was watching and taking care of.

But zoo officials found after her death that Hope's colon had been "severely inflamed," and are working to find out what could have caused it and make sure the other animals aren't experiencing problems as well.

Keepers are keeping a close eye on Saambili, Hope's 18-month-old daughter, they said. Other gorillas in the family "stepped in to support and comfort her," the zoo said in the post.

"She seems to be relying most heavily on her dad, Subira, who was there to comfort her immediately and has not left her side," zoo officials said in the post.

The gorillas will not be in their normal habitat for the time being as keepers continue to keep a close eye on them, officials said.

"We are all completely heartbroken by this sudden loss and ask that you please keep our staff and our gorilla family in your thoughts."