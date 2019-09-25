ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s a hard, lonely life for animals in shelters, especially older ones who have a harder time getting adopted but a group of senior citizens is helping them through it one stitch at a time.

"They just look at you with those big old eyes," said Marlaine Pray, coordinator of Golden Paws. "It tugs at your heartstrings."

The group of volunteers gathers at Arlington Animal Services twice a month making blankets for dogs and cats.

Some items help make long stays for dogs and cats more comfortable, others are sold at area fundraisers.

"The money goes back into the shelter that helps all of the animals," said Dianne Tawater, field operations manager at animal services.

Either way, the volunteers are saving lives.

"They don’t have to be here," Tawater said. "They’re not getting paid other than a lot of times they get lots of hugs and kisses and licks from all the animals."

Knowing some dogs and cats often get overlooked is the hard part.

"It’s just sad," Pray said.

Volunteers at Arlington’s Golden Paws

WFAA

Knowing the volunteers are making their time her better makes it all worth it. That’s what keeps them going, cut after cut, stitch after stitch, year after year.

"Just to know that you helped maybe save one, I just think it’s really gratifying," Pray said.

Golden Paws meets at Arlington Animal Services the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. The group is always looking for volunteers.

Click here to learn more.

More on WFAA: