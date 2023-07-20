Nice ponytail! Goat gets stuck in horse's tail

Did you hear the one about the goat and the horse that learned the hard way that it takes two to tangle?

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Jesse the goat and Copper the miniature horse are good buddies who have fun horsing around together on Orchard View Farm in Marysville, Ohio.

That might be what they were doing when Jesse somehow got entangled in Copper's tail.

"Well, it was in there good, I'm telling you. She had one horn wrapped this way and the other wrapped the other way," Orchard View Farm owner Teresa Goins said.

The four-legged besties didn't seem too bothered by Jesse's new ponytail.

"Copper, you got a friend, a really close friend right now, huh?" Goins said.

"Baaaa-ad" jokes aside, she was able to untangle Jesse and Copper without any damage.

"So glad I didn't have to cut his tail," Goins said.

This isn't the first time Jesse has run into trouble on the farm. She's missing part of her ear after getting it caught while leaping over a barn door.

We're happy to say her latest "tail" had a happy ending.