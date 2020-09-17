Garland health officials report third rabid bat of 2020

Officials said they believe someone was exposed to the rabid bat.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland health officials said Thursday they captured another rabid bat last week. This is the third rabid bat in the community this year.

The bat was captured near the 700 block of Maple Glen Drive on Sept. 10. Officials believe that someone was exposed to the rabid bat and said that all parties have been notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Garland Animal Services.

The first reported case of the year was on August 14, when another bat was found with rabies. That case was the first such rabies case in the city since 2009.

The second rabid bat was discovered on Sept. 8 and reported Sept. 10.