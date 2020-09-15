Adoptable pups flown into North Texas ahead of Hurricane Sally

The 46 dogs arrived at the Humane Society of North Texas on Monday, where they will be available for adoption in the upcoming days.

DALLAS — More than 40 adoptable pups from Louisiana are getting another chance for a "furever" home after being flown into North Texas while Hurricane Sally threatens the Gulf Coast.

Wings of Rescue, the ASPCA, Louisiana SPCA and the Houston SPCA worked together to bring the small, medium and large dogs out of harm's way, and to make room for any pets that may be displaced in Louisiana during the hurricane.

“The Humane Society of North Texas will continue to assist neighboring states in need when catastrophes occur putting the lives of numerous pets at risk,” said Cassie Davidson, Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications.

The move was a part of a continued collaboration with the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to move nearly 300 animals either impacted by Hurricane Laura or in the path of Hurricane Sally to shelters across the country, including in Alabama, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon and Texas.