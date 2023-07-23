x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Dogs and fish rescued by crews in Magnolia after massive house fire

The fish were rescued after crews discovered a pond covered with burned debris.
Credit: Magnolia Fire Department

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Praise is pouring in for the Magnolia Fire Department after several dogs and fish were saved during a massive house fire.

Friday afternoon, Magnolia firefighters were able to rescue four dogs trapped inside of a structure and provide the pups with oxygen using masks from the Conroe Kennel Club.

During the rescue, firefighters noticed a large amount of burned debris covering up what appeared to be a koi pond. In the pictures posted to the department's Facebook page, crews were shown saving the homeowner's fish from the pond and getting them into clean water.

Officials said all the dogs were doing great following the fire.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

50 years later: The memory of Santos Rodriguez lives on

Before You Leave, Check This Out