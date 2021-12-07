Dallas police looking for help finding suspect who shot a dog last month

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for your help to find out who shot a dog in southeast Dallas last month.
A 6-month-old, female, medium-sized black-and-brown dog was found loose in the 100 block of South Murdeaux Lane on Nov. 12. Police took the dog to a veterinarian for an intake exam and found that the dog had been shot.
The dog received full vet care and is expected to make a full recovery. Dallas police are looking for any information on the suspected shooter.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or call Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the animal cruelty unit at 214-671-0115. Refer to case number 206308-2021.