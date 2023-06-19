Fishing crew misses out on millions after reeling in 619-pound fish that was disqualified for 'mutilation'

The blue marlin catch was disqualified due to "mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal."

Example video title will go here for this video

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Picture this. You and your crew are competing in a fishing tournament and while out at sea, you all catch a big one. And I mean a big one!

You all jump for joy! This is it! The winning fish has been caught and you and your team are about to split more than $3 million, but then you hear that DJ record-scratch sound.

That's what one crew experienced during The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

The SENSATION team spent six hours reeling in a 619.4-pound blue marlin during the tournament, thinking they had won the big prize of $3.5 million, but unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch due to "mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal."

"The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament follows IGFA rules regarding mutilated fish as outlined in Rule #23 in the Big Rock Official Rules. IGFA rules state that the following situation will disqualify a fish: “Mutilation to the fish, before landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh," organizers said in a statement. "This decision is consistent with prior decisions made by the tournament in similar circumstances over the last 65 years."

A different crew ended up taking home the grand prize after catching a 484.5-pound blue marlin.