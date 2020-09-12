Beloved town turkey named Tom has died, Argyle police say

The turkey, who residents named Tom George, was known for chasing cars and wandering around the small town.

A beloved turkey who residents of Argyle grew to know and love has died, police said Wednesday.

The turkey, who residents named Tom George, was known for chasing cars and wandering around the small town.

Police say that Tom was possibly injured and taken by an unknown male Wednesday morning around 8:35 a.m. Investigators conducted a preliminary interview with a person who said they witnessed the incident, police said.

Officers went to an area of Frenchtown Road and Charyl Lynn Drive and obtained video footage.

Chief Emmitt Jackson, detectives and officers conducted more interviews, which led to identifying the possible involved person.

The incident was referred to an agent of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for filing of any potential charges.

The news of Tom George's death spread across social media.

The turkey has a Facebook page dedicated to him, which shows pictures of Tom sitting on vehicles, hanging out in intersections and monitoring traffic.

"What?? I'm heart sick. Who would do this to a living creature?" one person commented on the turkey's Facebook page.

"So heartbroken" and "Heartbreaking news! So sad."

When Argyle shut down due to the pandemic, Tom George was able to explore the town a little bit more. He was spotted at the Argyle post office, the sign for the Shops of Argyle and outside the Snooty Pig Cafe.

Last year, WFAA reported how his fondness of trotting into traffic was causing concern for his safety.

He frequently would go on Highway 377 so locals knew to dodge him. Tom George's whereabouts were often noted in the Argyle police blotter.