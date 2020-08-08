Alert issued in Frisco after bat tests positive for rabies, Animal Services says

The bat was sent to Austin to be tested after it was showing abnormal behaviors, officials said.

Frisco Animal Services issued an alert Friday after a bat tested positive for rabies earlier this week, officials said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Frisco Animal Services said they were notified of a bat on the ground near Preston Road and Main Street.

When officers located the bat, they said it was showing abnormal behaviors, so they sent it to Austin for testing.

The bat tested positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control, officials said.

Animal Services is reminding residents that while bats are naturally nocturnal animals, it’s not unusual to see one during daylight hours.

However, officials said symptoms of rabid bats include the inability to fly, disorientation, staggering, and screeching or crying.

The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Animal Services are urging residents to follow these tips to help prevent rabies: