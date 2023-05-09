Other than damaging the pool cage screening, the bear rummaged through the family's refrigerator outside which was captured on video.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A family in Seminole County was left with a memorable Labor Day weekend after capturing a video of a three-legged bear breaking into their lanai and having a party alone.

On Sunday evening, footage from surveillance cameras showed the bear, known by the community as "Tripod," hobbling his way up Josaury Faneite-Diglio's driveway.

"He has been around for over 10 years, we think," she explains. "Well known in our community in Seminole County."

It wasn't long until the family dog, an Airedale terrier named Bruno, started to bark at the stranger who got inside the lanai by ripping a hole through the pool cage screening.

Faneite-Diglio's son, Joseph, was home at the time and got up to see what was causing Bruno to bark – and immediately saw the bear outside.

In a video taken of the bear, the son can be heard saying, "Oh my god, there's a literal bear in our patio."

According to Faneite-Diglio, after the initial shock, Joseph was able to lock all the doors and calm down after realizing it was Tripod who was hanging out in their lanai.

"We have seen him before around the neighborhood but never [did] we imagine he will be visiting to have some beers from our patio bar," Faneite-Diglio explained.

Other than damaging the pool cage screening, the bear rummaged through the family's refrigerator outside which was captured on video.

Tripod ended up drinking three White Claw seltzers – with strawberry and mango being his favorite, according to Faneite-Diglio. He allegedly left "very happy."

"It was for sure a fun story to share on this Labor Day weekend," she said.