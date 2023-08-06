Drawn to a good time: Check out the supremely animated cosplayers of A-Kon 2023!

The 32nd edition of Dallas' annual anime blowout took over the Irving Convention Center and Toyota Music Factory through the first weekend of June.

IRVING, Texas — Among Dallas' many fan conventions, one of its annual affairs is pretty clearly -- dare we even say literally? -- more animated than the rest.

A celebration of all things anime, the 32nd offering of A-Kon took place last weekend across June 2, 3 and 4 at the Irving Convention Center and the nearby Toyota Music Factory.

Along with the requisite vendor offerings, A-Kon's meet-and-greet and autograph session offerings feature rosters of voice actors from some of the most popular anime shows around.

This year's offering even included a bill of J-Pop artists performing concerts within A-Kon's ancillary calendar, which additionally included foam parties, pool parties, cosplay contests, arcade battles and more.

But, as is usually the case at events like these, the enjoyment level mostly hinges on just how into the proceedings the attendees themselves get.

Good thing, then, that the video snapshot WFAA's own Alan Tijerina captured over the course of the weekend -- posted at the top of this article -- clearly shows that the crowd at this year's convention was up for a good time.