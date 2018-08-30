Most days, at the Primrose School of Northeast Flower Mound, it doesn’t get much harder than a song about trains.

“Choo, choo,” the class of infants sang.

But, for the teacher in one particular classroom, counting past one is what really gets her off track.

“Two, no three, hang on,” said Rosamaria Lovin.

Rosamaria has taught here 15 years, but it wasn't until this year she started losing count.

Because, in her class she has twins. Not just one pair of twins … not even two pairs of twins, but three sets of twins.

“It’s a little bit crazy, a little bit,” she said.

Three sets of twins in one classroom is unlikely. But what’s even more improbable is what, or who, is down the hall.

The class at the end of the hall doesn’t have twins, but instead has triplets. Between the two classrooms there are three sets of twins, one set of triplets and the two teachers?

Rosamaria Lovin and Rosalie Lovin are more than just twins, they’re identical. They even answered questions in sync during this interview.

No surprise that even the parents have trouble knowing who’s who.

“One of her parents thought that I was her teacher,” Rosalie said. “And I didn’t really, cause they were in a hurry, so I didn’t say, ‘oh no, I’m not his teacher,’ but I just went along, ‘oh they did fantastic!’”

Teaching so many twins can be a challenge. But the sisters say there are also so many good memories among all the twin-sanity.

“It just reminds me of me and my twin sister when we were little,” Rosalie said. “Just seeing them grow up.”

“Sometimes they’ll be mean to each other and then they hug each other and I’m like, ‘me and my twin did that,’” Rosamaria said.

But perhaps no one appreciates it more than parents, knowing that these teachers can relate to their children so genuinely, so authentically as only a twin, or triplet, can.

