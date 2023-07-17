WFAA REWIND: The evolution & revolution for men's 1970s hairstyles

DALLAS — Summer haircuts a great for those wanting a style easier to manage, but some 1970s hairdos aimed to change a whole lot more.
The evolution of men’s hairstyles was a hot topic covered by many WFAA stories now archived in the SMU Jones Film Library. Among them, the decline of hippie culture meant many were trading in the long hair for something a little neater and more presentable.
One bygone hippie sat in the barber’s chair and said he made the decision to go clean-cut because he was a soon-to-be-father and needed a job.
And the shift created controversy at the styling salons where men were not always welcomed by law. The licenses for barber shops and stylists were different and long-haired men seeking a different look for their locks were unable to receive treatment at salons, a law that bothered stylists who felt it was robbing them of business.