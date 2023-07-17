WFAA REWIND: The evolution & revolution for men's 1970s hairstyles

Back then, some used a new hairstyle as a lifestyle change. They also caused some controversy.

DALLAS — Summer haircuts a great for those wanting a style easier to manage, but some 1970s hairdos aimed to change a whole lot more.

The evolution of men’s hairstyles was a hot topic covered by many WFAA stories now archived in the SMU Jones Film Library. Among them, the decline of hippie culture meant many were trading in the long hair for something a little neater and more presentable.

One bygone hippie sat in the barber’s chair and said he made the decision to go clean-cut because he was a soon-to-be-father and needed a job.