Want to be inside a video game? Electric Gamebox puts you there

The entertainment venue is located at The Grandscape in The Colony.

THE COLONY, Texas — Go-karts, dinosaurs, movies.

There are a lot of ways to be entertained at The Grandscape in The Colony.

But one place is thinking outside the box by actually putting customers in a box.

It’s called Electric Gamebox.

“It’s spinning technology on its head,” said general manager Jeremy Pelser. “We are an immersive game experience.”

Meaning customers aren’t just playing games.

“You are in the game,” Pelser said.

The boxes, or rooms, can be reserved by families, friends or work groups.

Players step inside their room, surrounded on every wall by the game experience. There are seven interactive games to play, from 80s arcade games to puzzles, and more.

The experience is not just for gamers.

Pelser says a grandma who had no interest in games walked in with her family and walked out a winner.

“She came out with the high score and had a blast with her family,” Pelser said.

It’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else. Literally, it’s the only Electric Gamebox in America. The other three are in the United Kingdom.

“You do need to experience it firsthand to truly understand how great it is,” Pelser said.

Electric Gamebox is located at The Grandscape in The Colony. It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.