Tiny doors now open to explore in McKinney

The city installed more than 50 tiny doors as part of a public art project

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MCKINNEY, Texas — Take a stroll in downtown McKinney and it’s easy to notice that whoever said everything’s bigger in Texas clearly wasn’t talking about the art.

Actually, last year, McKinney did install a huge Texas-sized mural on the side of some old silos. And that got them thinking.

“How can we top it off? Well, we decided to go really tiny,” said Andrew Jones, director of McKinney’s cultural district.

Jones said more than 50 tiny doors have popped up all over the city’s historic downtown.

It’s a permanent art installation, a wacky idea conceived together by artists and city leaders. Artists, leaders and local businesses partnered to design and produce the art for each tiny door.

“We want people to be amazed and wowed every time they come downtown and get a sense of excitement around our public art,” said Jones.

That’s what’s happened. Kids, families and visitors have been enthusiastically exploring downtown trying to find all 57 tiny doors.

“They’ve already had an oversized impact,” Jones said.

People have been so excited to come downtown it’s been good for business, which means these tiny doors have already achieved one big goal.

“Getting people around, exploring downtown and exploring new shops,” Jones said.

It's official! McKinney Tiny Doors received a mini ceremonial ribbon cutting by the Mayor of McKinney, George... Posted by Historic Downtown McKinney on Friday, August 25, 2023