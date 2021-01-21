Survivor of domestic abuse launches nonprofit 'Battle Buddies Tribe' to help others

Part of Battle Buddies Tribe's mission is to provide resources to those looking to start fresh in life and connect women with "sister survivors."

If you asked Monet Cullins where she would end up 10 years ago, the mother of four would never guess where she is today.

Cullins is many things. She is a proud mother, the CEO and founder of her own makeup company Bold Lips Revolution and a domestic abuse survivor.

"Growth is painful but it's so worth it," she said.

Now Cullins has another title to add to her impressive list. She's the nonprofit founder with the launch of The Battle Buddies Tribe, an organization dedicated to helping abuse survivors.

WFAA first profiled Cullins in 2018, just months after she moved out of Safe Haven of Tarrant County, a domestic violence shelter where she lived with her daughters after leaving an abusive relationship.

At the time, Cullins was just launching her makeup line which she ran from her apartment. She shared her story to show others that they can leave their abusers and create a new life.

"If I can do it then you can do it. Sharing my story has been life-changing," Cullins said.

Three years later, Cullins' life has grown exponentially. Her business is booming, she now shares her story at speaking events and online, and she launched her own nonprofit aimed at helping abuse survivors.

Cullins says the Battle Buddies Tribe is a female empowerment platform that specializes in helping women push past their battles in mental health, domestic violence, and sexual and physical abuse through support, counseling, and a new foundation to begin healing.

They also aim to provide resources to those looking to start fresh in life and connect women with "sister survivors."

Cullins is currently looking for volunteers and donors to help expand their reach. If you would like to know more about the nonprofit and how to help check out their website.